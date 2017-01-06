Quantcast

H.S. Scores for Friday, 1/6

High school scores for Friday, January 6th

GIRLS BASKETBALL    

Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 46, North Country Union 42, OT
    
Craftsbury Academy 49, Mid Vermont Christian School 31
    
Enosburg Falls 59, Missisquoi Valley Union 39
    
Hazen Union 46, Richford 39
    
Long Trail 52, Green Mountain Union 48
    
Montpelier 45, Northfield 37
    
Mount Abraham Union 45, Vergennes Union 25
    
Mount St. Joseph Academy 44, Hartford 22
    
Oxbow Union 62, Lyndon Institute 36
    
Peoples Academy 50, Danville 23
    
South Royalton 33, Whitchester 24
    
St. Johnsbury Academy 36, South Burlington 25
    
West Rutland 54, Twin Valley 19
    
Windsor 60, Woodstock Union 13
    
Spaulding Tournament    
Champlain Valley Union 48, Mount Mansfield Union 22
    
Colchester 47, Spaulding 44
    
BOYS BASKETBALL    

Burr & Burton Academy 52, Middlebury Union 39
    
Champlain Valley Union 66, Spaulding 55
    
Fair Haven Union 62, Mount St. Joseph Academy 54
    
Hartford 53, Windsor 45
    
Long Trail 52, Green Mountain Union 48
    
Mount Mansfield Union 57, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 31
    
Rice Memorial 73, North Country Union 48
    
Rutland 63, St. Johnsbury Academy 47

