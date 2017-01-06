H.S. Scores for Friday, 1/6

High school scores for Friday, January 6th
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 46, North Country Union 42, OT
Craftsbury Academy 49, Mid Vermont Christian School 31
Enosburg Falls 59, Missisquoi Valley Union 39
Hazen Union 46, Richford 39
Long Trail 52, Green Mountain Union 48
Montpelier 45, Northfield 37
Mount Abraham Union 45, Vergennes Union 25
Mount St. Joseph Academy 44, Hartford 22
Oxbow Union 62, Lyndon Institute 36
Peoples Academy 50, Danville 23
South Royalton 33, Whitchester 24
St. Johnsbury Academy 36, South Burlington 25
West Rutland 54, Twin Valley 19
Windsor 60, Woodstock Union 13
Spaulding Tournament
Champlain Valley Union 48, Mount Mansfield Union 22
Colchester 47, Spaulding 44
BOYS BASKETBALL
Burr & Burton Academy 52, Middlebury Union 39
Champlain Valley Union 66, Spaulding 55
Fair Haven Union 62, Mount St. Joseph Academy 54
Hartford 53, Windsor 45
Long Trail 52, Green Mountain Union 48
Mount Mansfield Union 57, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 31
Rice Memorial 73, North Country Union 48
Rutland 63, St. Johnsbury Academy 47
