Destination Recreation: Northern Lights Ice Climbing

It's a sport usually reserved for daredevils. But here in Essex they've managed to make it something anyone can try.

"Ice climbing has been going on for many many years. It started in the mountains with the waterfalls. When the water fall starts to freeze it creates pillars of ice," says Jay Plantillas ice climbing instructor.

Here at Northern Lights Rock and Ice there are no mountains or waterfalls, but plenty of height to climb. There's a lot of equipment and Plantillas guides me through the gear-up.

Boots, harness, helmet,and last the crampons which are spikes at the bottom of the boots so you can dig into the ice.

"This wall even though its man made . It behaves a lot like the real stuff. The Ice is just as dense as the waterfall ice and it will be just as challenging," says Plantillas.

"Now that I am geared up from head to toe. Its time to climb this 35 foot wall of ice.

Lets see if I can do it," says reporter Ike Bendavid.

So off I went. One step and pick at a time. Even with a few missteps, I did make it to the top. And I wasn't the only one there climbing out of my comfort zone.



"It was exhilarating. just a lot of fun. Didn't think it would be so easy to do," says Pence.

After a few climbs. We celebrated the day of climbing the Vermont. With some Hot Chocolate and coffee by the fire.

Northern Lights Ice Climbing