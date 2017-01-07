Update: Statement from UVM Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman:

"On behalf of the UVM athletic department, I'd like to thank everyone for their concern and support of our swimming & diving team that was in the Fort Lauderdale airport yesterday at the time of the shooting incident.

While our students, coaches and staff were not in the terminal where the shooting occurred, the scene in their terminal became quite unsettled and resulted in a hurried and chaotic evacuation. During the evacuation, three of our athletes were injured. One was treated at the hospital for a broken foot and the other two were treated by a UVM athletic trainer who is accompanying the team.



After being evacuated from their terminal, the team was moved to several different holding areas around the airport grounds. They were finally "released" around 8 p.m. and made it to their hotel at about 9 p.m.



The team is booked on a flight for early Sunday morning through the New York area and will then bus to Burlington. This was the first available flight out of Florida for this size group and it is very important to us that they not be split up on various itineraries.



I've been in regular contact with our head coach, Gerry Cournoyer, who along with his three assistant coaches and our athletic trainer have done an amazing job of leading and caring for our students through a very traumatic experience. We have staff from Counseling and Psychiatry Services (CAPS) on call and are prepared to support the team and individual students in whatever ways are needed.



Thank you again for all of your concern"

Previous Story:

UVM Athletic Director Jeff Schulman says, three student athletes have light to moderate injuries which occurred when they were escaping from danger at the Fort Lauderdale Airport.

He says, one of the athletes on the UVM Swim Team was treated at the hospital and released.

Schulman says, the swim team is still in the Fort Lauderdale area. He says, that the first flight available to keep them together is Sunday morning into New York. From there they will be bused back to Vermont with an early afternoon arrival.

The Athletic Director says that team members are shaken. He says, the coaching staff has been amazing during this ordeal.

When they return, UVM has coordinated support for them as a group and individuals to deal with what they've been through.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has reopened following the terminal shooting that left five people dead and eight wounded yesterday. Terminal 2, where the shootings took place, remains closed.

Police say 26-year-old Esteban Santiago opened fire in a baggage claim area of the terminal after retrieving a handgun from his checked luggage. Santiago remains jailed pending official charges.