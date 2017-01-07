NY police issue more than 33,000 tickets in DWI crackdown

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Police in New York state issued more than 33,000 tickets during a two-week holiday crackdown on drunken and impaired drivers.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign ran from Dec. 16 through Jan. 1 and included state police and local law enforcement agencies. The Democrat says the goal was to make streets and communities safer.

Troopers arrested 571 people for driving while intoxicated and investigated 644 personal injury accidents.

Troopers issued more than 11,000 tickets for speeding, more than 1,000 for distracted driving, and 421 for violating the "move over" law regarding emergency vehicles.

