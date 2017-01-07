Vermont town OKs plan for housing development at golf club

SHELBURNE, Vt. (AP) - Officials in a Vermont town have approved plans for a 91-unit residential development at a Shelburne golf club.

The Burlington Free Press reports the Shelburne Development Review Board agreed Wednesday that the project at the Kwiniaska Golf Club conforms to the town's planning goals.

Town-based developer Chris Synder's plans call for fairways on the western side of Spear Street to be gradually transformed into townhouses, single-level homes and single-family lots. About 24 acres of the 53.5-acre parcel would remain open space.

Synder has said the housing project would be constructed in phases over four to five years.

Snyder says all of the proposed homes would be sold at market rate, meaning none would qualify as "affordable housing."

He says studies of rain runoff issues and traffic impacts are underway.

