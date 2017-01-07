Vt. Diocese purchases solar farm

Quantcast

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Things are getting greener for the Vermont Diocese.

The Episcopal Church in Vermont has purchased a Solar Farm at Rock Point.

The Solar farm was originally valued at close to one million dollars but the diocese acquired it for close to $270,000.

The 147-kilowatt solar array is expected to produce more energy than consumed on Rock Point and create a benefit of more than $40,000 annually.

