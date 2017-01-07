Community on edge after homicide

The death of an 81-year-old Arlington woman has residents on edge.

"This is something that doesn't happen here, ever," Jim Corey said.

Corey and his wife have walked past Helen Jones house at least 5 days a week for years.

"We'd see her every now and then when we walked by and say hello,” Corey said.

The scene they saw while walking past Saturday comes as a shock.

"I think being a small close-knit town -- this sets you back a little," Corey said.

Jones was found dead in her home on Buck Hill road late Wednesday night.

State police say autopsy results indicate the cause of the death was stab wounds to the torso.

"We're still reeling from it if you will,” Donald Keelan said.

Keelan lives just down the road and says there hasn't been a tragedy like this in the 30 years he's been here.

"Many residents in the town will tell you that this is an open-door town,” Keelan said.

He believes that the uprising in drug addictions in the area may be linked to the recent break-ins in town.

"Those who need those drugs are needing money every single day and one of the areas where you can get it from is burglaries," Keelan said.

State police say they're looking into several break-ins that occurred in the area within that past week.

They were unable to tell us what was taken in those burglaries but residents say it's rare for a town like this to have that many in such a short period of time.

“I mean there would be a couple random ones but for the most part -- a lot of this town is related or people that have been friends and family for a lot of years,” Jason Greene said.

Greene lives just 6 miles down the road in Sunderland and refuses to let an incident like this tarnish a town known for keeping an unlocked door.

"There's a lot of people in this town that are good people and I'm not going to let a few bad people in this town ruin it for the other citizens that are good,” Greene said.

Lead investigator – Major Glenn Hall – says no one is custody at this time but they are in the processes of conducting interviews.