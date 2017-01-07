Crews battle house fire in Alburgh

State investigators say a fire that destroyed an Alburgh home Saturday was likely caused by a faulty dishwasher.

A good Samaritan tried to save a family pet inside the burning home on Lake Street behind the library. Officials say the passing motorist stopped and heard a dog barking inside. He kicked in the back door and rescued the animal, which later died of smoke inhalation.

“Initially it was too hot to make entry. Once we got the flames knocked down the stairs were down inside so we weren't able to get to the second floor,” said Alburgh Fire Chief Tyler Gotshall.

Officials say a faulty heating element in the dishwasher may have sparked the blaze. The house -- valued at $250,000 -- is considered a complete loss.