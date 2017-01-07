New community center in Cambridge

After years of planning and fundraising – an old, empty facility in Jeffersonville has been turned into a community center for sports and exercise.

When Amanda Tingaud moved to Jeffersonville, she says there wasn't much space available for playing sports or exercising at the gym.

"I played basketball growing up, throughout, and that was really my big thing, and I wanted to keep training and keep getting kids involved in that, and this area needs more of that. We have to drive to Essex, to Burlington, and that takes a toll on families, so having it right here in our community is key," Tingaud said.

But that's all changed, now that a new gym and fitness center has opened its doors. Tingaud was one of several people who joined a task force called Cambridge 360. The group formed with a mission to turn a facility formerly known as the Windridge Tennis Camp into a new community center.

"Hundreds of people help us through this whole process, whether it's digging ditches, excavating, landscaping, painting, hanging lights, sweeping, digging holes in the floor here..it's been amazing," said Phil Rogers, Cambridge 360 President.

Two individuals purchased the property for the group to use. The fitness center was the first to open, but a $125,000 grant form the Schwartz Family Foundation led to the completion of the field house.

Officials say it took over $300,000 to help renovate the building. It's been open for a few weeks now, but Saturday was the big celebration, welcoming the public to come use the field house and fitness center.

"Well the whole place was in pretty rough shape. There was mold. There were vines and trees growing up all over it, and so we cleaned it all up. We got rid of the mold. We pulled out the carpet. We replaced a lot of ceiling. We repainted it," said John Dunn, Co-owner.

The new Cambridge Community Center will offer gym memberships and a wide variety of exercise activities.