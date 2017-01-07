Norwich, Plattsburgh Women Advance to East-West Classic Final

The Norwich University women's ice hockey team snapped a five-game winless skid vs. No. 2-nationally ranked Elmira College with a 1-0 victory on Saturday afternoon at Kreitzberg Arena in the opening game of the seventh annual East-West Hockey Classic.

Freshman Sophie McGovern (Hermantown, Minn.) scored the game's lone goal at the 9:59 mark of the second period off assists from Adelle Murphy (Roseau, Minn.) and Bryn Labbe (Calgary, Alberta).

Junior goalie Laurie King (Waddington, N.Y.) continued her stellar streak of play, stopping all 19 shots she faced to record her fifth shutout of the season and improve to 7-0-1 on the season.

Playing in its first game since Dec. 10, the Cadets (9-1-1, 6-0-0 NEHC) beat Elmira (7-1-2, 6-0-0 ECAC West) for the first time since the 2014 NCAA Division III Quarterfinals when NU downed the Soaring Eagles 2-1 in overtime at Kreitzberg Arena.

McGovern played the hero with a quick snap shot over the blocker of Elmira senior goalie Kelcey Crawford from the left faceoff circle for her fifth goal of the season and the biggest of her young NU career career.

Murphy started the play by finding Labbe with a pass along the half boards, Labbe hit McGovern streaking in from the blue line and the rookie took care of the rest with a shot into the top left corner of the net.

Elmira had two golden opportunities to get on the scoreboard with one coming on a breakaway in the waning seconds of the first period, but Katie Granato's bid sailed wide just before the buzzer sounded.

The Soaring Eagles though they had tied the game up late in the third period, but a quick whistle was blown, negating a rebound attempt that went into the net off a scrum in front of the net after an initial shot from the point by Meg Lahey.

Kelcey Crawford made 20 of 21 saves for Elmira to drop to 2-1-0 on the year.

Norwich extended its unbeaten streak to six straight games with the win as the Cadets are 5-0-1 in that span. The lone tie came at Elmira with a 2-2 draw at the Murray Athletic Center on Dec. 3.

The Cadets advance to the East-West Hockey Classic Championship game where they will meet No. 1 Plattsburgh State at 4 p.m. Sunday at Kreitzberg Arena.

Plattsburgh State women's ice hockey senior Jordan Lipson (Davis, Calif./Pomfret School) scored 1:02 into overtime as the top-ranked Cardinals beat No. 5 Adrian College, 4-3, on Saturday on day one of the seventh annual East-West Hockey Classic at Norwich University's Kreitzberg Arena. Plattsburgh State, which played for the first time since Dec. 3, improved to 11-1 this season, while Adrian goes to 9-2. Both Plattsburgh State's and Adrian's rankings are according to the latest U.S. College Hockey Online (USCHO) Division III national poll. In the earlier game, host and fourth-ranked Norwich beat No. 2 Elmira College, 1-0. Norwich and Plattsburgh State battle in Sunday's championship game at 4 p.m., while Elmira and Adrian tangle at 1 p.m. in the consolation contest.



Lipson ended the day with two goals, while junior Kayla Meneghin (Clifton, N.J./The Gunnery) provided one goal and one assist. Sophomore Mackenzie Millen (Anchorage, Alaska/North American Hockey Academy) scored once and won 12 faceoffs, while junior Megan Crandell (Fullerton, Calif./Saint Norbert), sophomore Ashley Songin (Springville, N.Y./Nichols School) and freshman Hannah Kiraly (Newport Beach, Calif./Northern Cyclones) each chipped in one assist. Senior Camille Leonard (Oakville, Ontario/Oakville Jr. Hornets) collected 19 saves for the win.



With two points on the day, Meneghin upped her career point total to 121 and passed Laurie Bowler '10 for ninth in program history. Meneghin needs just three more points to tie Bridget Balisy '16 for eighth in school annals. Leonard also picked up her 61st career win in net and now needs just one victory to tie Carolyne Roy '05 for second in school history.



Adrian sophomore Brooke Lupi netted two goals and freshman Kelly O'Sullivan contributed one goal and one assist. Senior Jade Walsh stopped 24 shots.



Lipson's overtime winner came on Plattsburgh State's only shot of the extra period as she skated down the right wing before wristing a shot into upper right corner past Walsh's glove. The tally gave Plattsburgh State its first overtime win since knocking off the University of Saint Thomas (Minn.), 1-0, in the 2014 NCAA Championship semifinal round.



The Cardinals jumped out to a 2-1 first-period lead. Lipson opened the scoring at 3:15 when her dump in from center ice bounced off of Walsh's glove and into the net. Meneghin added to the lead at 11:09 as she tapped in a pass from Songin inside the right post. Adrian responded 2:36 later as O'Sullivan's slapshot bounced off a body in front of the net. Both sides skated to a scoreless second period with the Bulldogs owning a narrow 8-6 shot advantage in the stanza.



Millen extended the Cardinals' lead to 3-1 when her low-angle shot beat Walsh five hole at 13:26. Lupi then clicked off two consecutive goals to tie the game, the latter coming with 33 seconds left in regulation while the Bulldogs had an extra skater.



Sunday's championship game against Norwich will be the 18th overall meeting between the teams, with Plattsburgh State unbeaten in the last 11 decisions. The Cardinals most recently beat the Cadets, 3-1, back on Nov. 16.

Courtesy: Norwich and Plattsburgh State Athletics