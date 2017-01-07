CVU Boys Hockey Cruises Past Essex

Tyler Brooks tallied two goals for CVU as the Redhawks took down rival Essex 4-2 at Cairns Arena Saturday night.

Mac Miller opened the scoring in the opening minutes of the game on a backhanded shot, but Essex goalie Sam Foster held CVU at bay for much of the first period. Brooks scored his first near the end of the frame and CVU controlled the rest of the way.

With the win, CVU improves to 6-0-1 on the season, while Essex falls to 3-5.