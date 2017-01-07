Rice Girls Down Rutland

The Rice Girls Basketball team returned from their winter break with a 40-25 win over visiting Rutland. It's the Green Knights' second win over the Raiders in a little over a week.

Lisa Sulejmani allowed Rice to push its lead to double digits in the second half and hold off a Raider run for the win. With the victory, the Green Knights move to 4-0 on the season. Rutland falls to 2-4 with the loss.