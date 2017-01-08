Swimmers Feared Possible Shooter In Terminal

"The scene sort of changed dramatically and became very chaotic as rumors circulated about a possible shooter in their terminal and people began to panic and rush to exits and evacuate and obviously that was a pretty scary scene for everybody," says UVM athletic director Jeff Schulman.

Schulman tells us the team, their coaches and staff made a run for it and that's when three of them were hurt.

"One student during the evacuation broke her foot...and we had two other student athletes sustained less serious injuries," says Schulman.

The university is now focusing on taking care of their emotional trauma as they return home.

"For us in this business there is nothing more important then the health and the well being of our student athletes and caring for them and this type of incident reinforces that and it just brings it home in a very powerful and meaningful way for all of us"

A coordinated effort is already in place to help the athletes through their trauma once they arrive home. They are scheduled to arrive back in Burlington this afternoon.