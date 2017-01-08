Quantcast

Killington Resort employee dies after fall

KILLINGTON, Vt. -

Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a ski resort employee at Killington Mountain.

State Police say 53-year-old Jeffrey Chalk fell about thirteen feet from a catwalk to the cement floor in the Skyeship Gondola's North Brook Terminal Saturday. They say, Chaulk had a serious head injury and was unresponsive when another employee found him just before 4 p.m.
He was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 5:33 p.m.

State Police say an autopsy will be done to determine the cause and manner of death. Chalk's death is being jointly investigated by the Vermont State Police and the OCME. Vermont's Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also involved in the case. 
     

