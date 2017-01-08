Danville woman completes White Mountains hiking challenge

LITTLETON, N.H. (AP) - A Vermont woman is believed to be the first person to complete an ambitious White Mountains hiking challenge in a single year.

The Concord Monitor reports Sue Johnston says she's hiked all 48 of New Hampshire's 4,000-foot mountains in every single month of the year in 2016.

The challenge is known as the "Grid" and it takes most hikers years to complete. Completing the Grid requires hiking each mountain in every month, but doing it all in one year isn't required.

The 51-year-old Johnston is from Danville, Vermont, but temporarily moved to New Hampshire to complete the challenge.

The state's hiking community tracks the challenge, not the New Hampshire Division of Parks and Recreation.

This story has been corrected to show Johnston is from Vermont, not New Hampshire.

