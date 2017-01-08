Essex Police search for missing teen and mother

ESSEX, Vt. (AP) - The police in Vermont are searching for a missing juvenile and her mother.

The Essex Police Department says 15-year-old Trinity Welkar was last seen Friday leaving her grandparents' home in town. The police believe the girl is with her mother, Rebecca Phipps, who has not been in contact with family or friends and did not show up at work on Saturday.

The police say they think the two are traveling in grey Saab. They say Welkar was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and carrying an orange backpack with black and red polka dots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex Police Department at 802-878-8331.

