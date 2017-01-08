The buck stops where? NY case exposes rift over caring for deer

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - How much should humans step in to help troubled wildlife?

Recent New York state guidelines mandating limited intervention have stirred heated debate and even a lawsuit.

Under those guidelines, the largely volunteer force of 1,300 licensed wildlife rehabilitators can no longer nurse injured or sick adult white-tailed deer indefinitely. They have 48 hours to either release or euthanize them.

Rehabilitators say the rules make it harder for them to do their job of saving troubled animals.

New York officials say they became concerned after coming across some deer that were being treated indefinitely. That made them accustomed to human contact and created problems when released back into the wild.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.