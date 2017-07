YCQM: January 8, 2017

>> Darren: GOOD MORNING,

>> Reporter: SHORTLY BEFORE THE

UNVEILING OF GOVERNOR PETER

SHUMLIN'S PORTRAIT, THE STATE'S

OUTGOING CHIEF EXECUTIVE PAINTED

A BLUE PICTURE OF THE GOVERNMENT

HE INHERITED.

HE SPOKE OF VERMONTERS DESPERATE

FOR HOUSING AND HEALTHCARE,

CRUMBLING ROADS AND OUTDATED

COMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE, A

BUDGET IN THE RED, AND A

POPULATION STRUGGLING TO PAY THE

BILLS.

>> Gov. Shumlin: SIX YEARS

LATER, THIS STATE IS A VASTLY

DIFFERENT PLACE, THANKS TO OUR

WORK TOGETHER.

>> Reporter: SHUMLIN CALLED ON

THE LEGISLATURE TO CONTINUE

FIGHTING OPIATE ADDICTION,

CLEANING LAKE CHAMPLAIN, AND

MENDING THE STATE'S AILING ONLINE

HEALTH INSURANCE MARKETPLACE.

>> Gov. Shumlin: STICK WITH IT.

IT WILL MAKE A DIFFERENCE.

>> Reporter: THE GOVERNOR

PRAISED THE STATE FOR ITS

WILLINGNESS TO GO FIRST, LIKE IT

DID ON MARRIAGE EQUALITY WHILE

HE WAS IN THE SENATE AND ON GMO

LABELING.

THE END OF LIFE CHOICES BILL

DIRECTLY IMPACTED HIS FAMILY.

>> Gov. Shumlin: I NEVER THOUGHT

MY OWN DAD, SUFFERING FROM A

MISERABLE TERMINAL CANCER, WOULD

BE ABLE TO DIE WITH DIGNITY IN

HIS OWN STATE, SO THANK YOU FROM

MY FAMILY.

>> Reporter: THE FORMER STATE

SENATOR AND REPRESENTATIVE SAID

BY THURSDAY AFTERNOON, HE WON'T

BE GOVERNOR, BUT WILL REMAIN A

VERMONTER WHO CONTINUES TO

DEMAND THAT HIS STATE STANDS

FIRM FOR THE VALUES THAT MAKE

THE STATE GREAT.

>> Gov. Shumlin: THAT'S WHY I'M

LEAVING THIS CHAMBER TODAY WITH

THE SAME ENTHUSIASM, HOPE, AND

OPTIMISM THAT I HAD 30 YEARS AGO

WHEN I FIRST ARRIVED.

FAREWELL AND THANK YOU.

>> Reporter: HOW LAWMAKERS

REACTED ON THE SPEECH LARGELY

DEPENDED UPON WHICH SIDE OF THE

AISLE THEY OCCUPIED.

>> YOU LOSE SIGHT OF HOW MUCH

PROGRESS WE HAVE MADE.

YOU GET INTO A CAMPAIGN MODE

AND, YOU KNOW, EVERYTHING IS

DOWN, AND I THINK IT WAS -- I

THINK IT WAS A GOOD ADDRESS.

>> I THINK THE GOVERNOR HAD AN

OPPORTUNITY TO TRY TO MAKE HIS

STATEMENT FOR WHAT HIS LEGACY

SHOULD BE.

MY OPINION ON HIS LEGACY HAS

BEEN A LOT OF BIG BIG DREAMS, A

LOT OF FAILED EXPERIMENTS THAT

HAVE COST VERMONTERS MILLIONS OF

DOLLARS.

>> Reporter: REGARDLESS OF THEIR

OPINION OF THE GOVERNOR,

LAWMAKERS WILL HAVE A CONSTANT

REMINDER OF HIS TIME HERE EVERY

TIME.

>> Darren: CHANNEL 3'S EVA

McCANN SAT DOWN REQUEST OUR

POLITICAL ANALYSTS TO DISCUSS

THE SPEECH.

>> WHAT WOULD YOU SAY WAS THE

TONE OF THAT SPEECH?

>> FROM MY PERSPECTIVE, IT DID

SEEM TO ME IT HAD A LITTLE EDGE,

BUT I THINK HE WAS ALSO TRYING

TO SEND SOME PRETTY STRONG

MESSAGES.

ONE, HE WANTED TO REMIND

VERMONTERS WHAT HE HAS

ACCOMPLISHED IN HIS SIX YEARS.

I THINK THERE WAS -- HAS BEEN A

FEELING THAT THE MEDIA IN

VERMONT HAS NOT, PERHAPS,

ACCURATELY OR TALKED ABOUT THE

CONTEXT OF HOW HE FOUND WHAT HE

SAYS VERMONT, WHEN HE BECAME

GOVERNOR, AND HE TRIED TO DRAW

THAT CONTRAST.

>> MIKE, WOULD YOU AGREE WITH

STEVE ABOUT THE EDGINESS?

>> I THOUGHT THERE WAS AN

EDGINESS, BUT I WOULD DESCRIBE

IT MORE AS A DEFENSIVE SPEECH,

ALMOST ANGRY.

THAT'S WHERE I SAW THE EDGINESS.

I THINK SAYING OR TRYING TO SAY

WAS, LOOK, YOU VERMONTERS DON'T

UNDERSTAND WHAT I'VE DONE FOR

YOU AND IF YOU'RE IN THAT

POSITION, THAT'S OFTENTIMES THE

WRONG POSITION YOU WANT TO BE,

IN THE WRONG FRAME OF MIND YOU

WANT TO BE IN IN THESE

EXPERIENCE.

THESE SPEECHES ARE NOT AS ANGRY,

NOT AS DEFENSIVE USUALLY AS WE

SAW IN THIS SPEECH.

>> WAS IT THE WAY TO GO TO TRY

TO SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT?

SHOULD THAT HAVE BEEN HIS GOAL?

>> I THINK IT INCUMBENT ON ANY

GOVERNOR WHO WANTS TO TRY TO

ESTABLISH WHAT HIS OR HER RECORD

WAS.

I REMEMBER, MIKE, YOUR BOSS, JIM

DOUGLAS ACTUALLY PUBLISHED A

LITTLE BOOK ON THE LAST DAY THAT

HE WAS GOVERNOR OR CLOSE TO LAST

DAY, TO HELP ESTABLISH WHAT WAS

ACCOMPLISHED, AND FROM THAT

PERSPECTIVE, I THINK THAT

GOVERNOR SHUMLIN WAS IN THAT

SPIRIT.

>> VERMONTERS HAVE ALREADY MADE

UP THEIR MIND WHATEVER THEY

THINK ABOUT GOVERNOR SHUMLIN.

WHAT HE SAYS TODAY IS NOT GOING

TO MAKE ANY DIFFERENCE, NOT

GOING TO CHANGE HIS POPULARITY,

NOT GOING TO CHANGE PEOPLE'S

OPINIONS ON WHAT IT WAS.

I THINK IT WAS A MISTAKE IN MY

OPINION TO COME OUT WITH SUCH A

DEFENSIVE AND EDGY SPEECH, AS

STEVE SAYS, AND I SAY SORT OF AN

ANGRY SPEECH, THAT HE DIDN'T GET

A FAIR SHAKE WITH THE MEDIA,

DIDN'T GET A FAIR SHAKE WITH

VERMONTERS.

I THOUGHT THAT WAS THE WRONG

APPROACH, SET THE WRONG TONE FOR

A SPEECH AS YOU'RE LEAVING.

>> I DO, EVA, THINK THIS THOUGH.

I THINK THAT HISTORY WILL LOOK

AT HIS SIX YEARS AND IT MAY TAKE

A FEW YEARS TO GET THIS

PERSPECTIVE, BUT I THINK HE'LL

HAVE TWO STRONG, REALLY,

ACCOMPLISHMENTS.

ONE WHICH HE DIDN'T, ODDLY, TALK

ABOUT MUCH AT ALL WAS THE STATE

RESPONSE TO IRENE, WHICH HE

PERSONALLY LED, AND HE WAS

REWARDED HANDSOMELY BY THE

VOTERS THE NEXT TIME HE RAN.

>> YEAH, THAT WAS ODD THAT HE

DIDN'T MENTION THAT.

>> YEAH, AND THE OTHER IS THE

OPIOID ISSUE.

HE DID MAKE THE ARGUMENT -- AND

I THINK ACCURATELY -- THAT HE

STARTED THE NATIONAL

CONVERSATION IN A VERY VIGOROUS

ON THAT, AND I THINK THAT IS,

OVER TIME, MAY BE REMEMBERED

MORE THAN THE IMMEDIATE

DISAPPOINTMENTS HE HAD, EVEN AS

HIS SPEECH WAS BEGINNING,

APPARENTLY.

>> I AGREE WITH YOU, STEVE.

I THINK THE OPIATE ISSUE AND HIS

RESPONSE TO IRENE WAS THE HIGH

POINTS OF THIS ADMINISTRATION,

BUT ALL OF THAT, ALL OF THAT WAS

UNDERCUT BY SORT OF THIS LACK OF

TRUST THAT VERMONTERS HAD IN

HIM, AND THAT'S GOING TO TAKE

TIME TO BUILD BACK IN TERMS OF

HIS RECORD.

HE LOST TRUST BECAUSE PEOPLE

LOST CONFIDENCE IN HIS ABILITY

OF TELLING THEM THE STRAIGHT

SCOOP.

YOU TAKE VERMONT HEALTH CONNECT

FOR EXAMPLE, YOU TAKE THE SINGLE

PAYOR AS ANOTHER EXAMPLE.

THERE IS A LIST OF VARIOUS

THINGS.

I THINK PEOPLE REALLY LOST TRUST

IN THIS GOVERNOR, AND THAT

OVERSHADOWED, I THINK, SOME OF

THE THINGS THAT YOU HAVE JUST

TALKED ABOUT THAT WERE

ACCOMPLISHMENTS, WHETHER IT'S

TROPICAL STORM IRENE OR THE

OPIATE CRISIS.

>> HE IDENTIFIED HIS VICTORIES

AS BEING STRONG ON THE ECONOMY,

SOLAR ENERGY AND LOWER

INCARCERATION RATES.

DO YOU THINK THOSE THAT THOSE

WOULD BE VIEWED AS VICTORIES IN

THE EYES OF VERMONTERS?

>> I DON'T THINK THERE IS ANY

DEBATE OVER THE FACT THAT HIS

EMPHASIS ON RENEWABLE ENERGY

HELPED STIMULATE NEW JOB GROWTH

IN VERMONT.

NOW, A LOT OF IT WAS AS A RESULT

OF BOTH FEDERAL AND STATE

POLICY, BUT IT BECAME A, A FOCAL

POINT.

I NOTICED, MIKE, THAT HE ALSO

MADE A SPECIAL POINT, I THOUGHT,

TO REMIND PEOPLE HE STILL THINKS

WIND ENERGY, WHICH IS QUITE

CONTROVERSIAL WITH THIS NEW

GOVERNOR AND MANY VERMONTERS, IS

STILL THE MOST EFFICIENT FORM.

WELL, THAT IS THE PERSONALITY OF

PETER SHUMLIN, AND THAT WAS AT

PLAY THERE.

>> SOME OF THE ISSUES THAT YOU

MENTIONED, EVA, THAT I THINK ARE

IMPORTANT, VERMONTERS EXPECT A

GOVERNOR TO BALANCE THEIR

BUDGET.

YOU KNOW, IF YOU DIDN'T BALANCE

THE BUDGET, THAT WOULD BE A

PROBLEM.

>> YOU DON'T GET A PAT ON THE

BACK FOR THAT?

>> YOU DON'T GET A PAT ON THE

BACK FOR THAT.

THEY EXPECT THEIR GOVERNOR TO DO

THAT.

>> GOVERNOR SHUMLIN VERY

DIFFERENT FROM GOVERNOR ELECT

PHIL SCOTT.

DO YOU THINK THAT PERSONALITY,

THAT GRAVITAS, DO YOU THINK THAT

HELPED OR HURT HIM DURING HIS

TIME AS GOVERNOR?

>> WELL, IT CLEARLY WAS A MIXED

BLESSING, LET'S FACE IT, EVEN AS

A SUPPORTER OF HIS.

A LOT OF PEOPLE WHO WERE

DEMOCRAT SUPPORTERS WERE

SOMETIMES WIND AT THE WORDS --

WINCE AT THE WORDS THAT HE WOULD

USE, BUT HE WAS, IN HIS OWN

WORDS, FEARLESS.

HE SAID HE HAD NO FEAR GENE,

WHICH I KNOW YOU'VE TALKED

ABOUT, BUT HE WOULD NEVER WANT

TO STOP.

I MEAN, EVEN RIGHT AFTER HIS

SPEECH, ONE OF THE THINGS HE WAS

GOING TO DO WAS TO SWEAR IN A

NEW STATE'S ATTORNEY FOR ADDISON

COUNTY, AND AS WE KNOW, HE WAS

HOPING TO SWEAR IN A NEW JUDGE,

BUT MOMENTS MAYBE DURING HIS

SPEECH OR MAYBE BEFORE, THE

SUPREME COURT RULED 5-0 AGAINST

HIM, WHICH IS VERY, VERY

SURPRISING.

>> YOU KNOW, ONE OF THE THINGS I

THINK GOVERNOR SHUMLIN, IN TERMS

OF THIS PERSONALITY THAT

YOU'VE -- HE OFTEN OVERPROMISED

AND UNDERDELIVERED, AND THIS WAS

JUST UP UNTIL A COUPLE OF WEEKS

AGO WHEN HE SAID THAT VERMONT

HEALTH CONNECT, THE HEALTHCARE

EXCHANGE IN THIS STATE, IS THE

BEST IN THE COUNTRY.

IF HE WOULD HAVE SAID, LOOK,

WE'VE CORRECTED SOME OF THE

PROBLEMS THAT WE HAVE HERE,

WE'VE CHANGED THINGS, IT'S

RUNNING BETTER, VERMONTERS WOULD

SAY, OKAY, WE UNDERSTAND THAT.

BUT WHEN YOU SAY THAT IT'S THE

BEST HEALTH EXCHANGE IN THE

COUNTRY, MOST SCOFF AT THAT.

AND THEN SECONDLY, THERE WAS AN

INDEPENDENT REPORT THAT CAME OUT

A WEEK LATER THAT CONTRADICTED

THAT, SO I THINK WHAT GOVERNOR

SHUMLIN OFTEN DID, AND IT WAS

TOO HIS DETRIMENT, WAS -- TO HIS

DETRIMENT, WAS OVERPROMISE AND

THEN UNDERDELIVER AND I THINK

THAT WAS A PROBLEM HE HAD

THROUGHOUT HIS ADMINISTRATION.

>> AND I THINK THAT'S WHERE HE

WOULD DISAGREE WITH MIKE AND A

LOT OF HIS, OF HIS IMMEDIATE

CRITICS ON THAT WHO WILL ARGUE

THAT HIS STYLE GOT IN THE WAY OF

HIS PERFORMANCE.

HE WOULD SAY, LOOK, THE ONLY

REASON THAT I WAS ABLE TO HAVE

WHAT VICTORIES I DID IS BECAUSE

OF MY PERSONALITY, WHICH IS THE

PUSH, PUSH, PUSH.

>> FIVE, TEN, 15 YEARS FROM NOW,

DO YOU THINK THAT HISTORY WILL

BE KIND TO GOVERNOR SHUMLIN?

>> I THINK IT WILL BE KINDER

THAN PERHAPS IT IS AS OF THIS

DAY, YES.

>> IT'S ALWAYS KINDER IN THE

LONG RUN AND I THINK IT WILL BE

KINDER FOR HIM.

I MEAN, IT'S GOING TO TAKE A

WHILE.

IT'S GOING TO TAKE A LONGER

PERIOD, 15 YEARS OR SO, BEFORE

IT DOES TURN KINDER, BUT IT WILL

TURN KINDER.

>> THANK YOU BOTH FOR YOUR

ANALYSIS.

>> THANK YOU.

>> Darren: AND UP NEXT, A NEW

GOVERNOR FOR VERMONT.

PHIL SCOTT SWORN IN.

THE REPUBLICAN'S PLAN FOR THE

STATE, PLUS ANALYSIS ON THAT IN

JUST A MOMENT.

>> Darren: A BIG DAY FOR THE

STATE AND FOR PHIL SCOTT

PERSONALLY ON INAUGURATION DAY.

>> Darren: THE AMERICAN FLAG

FLEW OUTSIDE THE STATEHOUSE, THE

SAME ONE THAT DRAPED THE CASKET

OF PHIL SCOTT'S FATHER.

HOWARD SCOTT DIED WHEN THE

GOVERNOR WAS JUST 11 YEARS OLD.

AFTER HIS ADDRESS A SOMBER

CEREMONY AS THAT FLAG WAS

LOWERED.

THE GOVERNOR TALKED ABOUT HIS

DAD IN HIS INAUGURAL ADDRESS.

HE ALSO LAID OUT THE CHALLENGES

AND HIS VISION FOR THE STATE.

HERE ARE SOME OF THE HIGHLIGHTS.

>> Gov. Scott: MANY HAVE SHARED

THE SACRIFICE MADE BY OUR

SERVICE MEN AND WOMEN.

MY FATHER, HOWARD SCOTT, BORN IN

A SMALL VERMONT TOWN OF

WASHINGTON, A TRUCK DRIVER BY

TRADE, WAS CALLED TO SERVE IN

WORLD WAR II IN THE D-DAY

INVASION OF NORMANDY.

DURING HIS SERVICE E SEVERELY

INJURED WHEN HIS TANK HIT A LAND

NINE AND HE SPENT THE NEXT TWO

YEARS RECOVERING AT WALTER REED

HOSPITAL IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

RETURNING TO VERMONT AS A DOUBLE

AMPUTEE, HE MET MY MOM AND THEY

WENT ON TO HAVE THREE BOYS.

HE PASSED AWAY FROM THOSE

INJURIES WHEN I WAS 11.

MY MOM SUDDENLY BECAME A SINGLE

PARENT.

IT WASN'T AN EASY TIME FOR HER

OR US, BUT THANKS TO HER

COURAGE, OUR FAMILY, FRIENDS,

AND THE COMMUNITY THAT UNITED

AROUND US, WE FOUND THE STRENGTH

TO MOVE FORWARD.

I'VE NEVER FORGOTTEN MY FATHER

ARE A THE -- OR THE LESSONS HE

TAUGHT ME.

MY FAMILY IS PROUD TO HONOR HIS

MEMORY AS THE AMERICAN FLAG THAT

DRAPED HIS CASSETTE FLIES IN

FRONT -- CASKET FLIES IN FRONT

OF THE STATE HOUSE TODAY.

TO THIS GENERAL ASSEMBLY,

ALTHOUGH WE COME FROM DIFFERENT

COMMUNITIES AND DIFFERENT

BACKGROUNDS, I BELIEVE WE SHARE

A COMMITMENT TO A MORE

PROSPEROUS FUTURE FOR ALL

VERMONTERS, BUT WE MUST

ACKNOWLEDGE THAT OUR DEMOGRAPHIC

AND WORKFORCE CHALLENGES ARE

AFFECTING OUR ABILITY TO ACHIEVE

THAT VISION.

FROM 2000 TO 2010, THE NUMBER OF

25 TO 45-YEAR-OLDS IN VERMONT

DECREASED BY 30,000.

THAT'S ENOUGH PEOPLE TO FILL

THIS CHAMBER 60 TIMES OVER.

THAT IS OUR WORKING CLASS, THE

FOLKS WHO BUY HOMES, HAVE

CHILDREN IN SCHOOLS, PAY TAXES

AND DRIVE OUR ECONOMY.

THIS IS COMPOUNDED BY OUR

SHRINKING WORKFORCE.

SINCE 2010, WE'VE LOST 16,000

WORKERS, AND THAT DOWNWARD TREND

CONTINUES.

WE'RE LOSING 2300 MORE EVERY

YEAR, WHICH MEANS BY TOMORROW,

WE'LL HAVE SIX FEWER WORKERS

THAN WE HAVE TODAY.

THOSE LOSSES SHRINK OUR TAX BASE

AND DETER BUSINESSES FROM

OPENING HERE, MAKING VERMONT

LESS AND LESS AFFORDABLE FOR

THOSE WHO REMAIN.

IT'S A COMPLEX PROBLEM AND IT

WILL NOT BE SOLVED OVERNIGHT.

BUT WE LITERALLY CANNOT AFFORD

TO IGNORE THIS ISSUE ANYMORE.

TODAY, I WILL SIGN AN EXECUTIVE

ORDER WHICH DIRECTS EVERY STATE

AGENCY AND DEPARTMENT TO FOCUS

ON THREE STRATEGIC PRIORITIES:

STRENGTHENING THE ECONOMY,

MAKING VERMONT MORE AFFORDABLE,

AND PROTECTING THE MOST

VULNERABLE.

I'LL ALSO ESTABLISH A GOVERNMENT

MODERNIZATION AND EFFICIENCY

TEAM WHICH WILL LEAD THIS CHARGE

TOWARD A MORE EFFECTIVE AND

PRODUCTIVE STATE GOVERNMENT.

IT WILL WORK TO MAXIMIZE THE

EFFORTS OF OUR EMPLOYEES AND THE

IMPACT OF STATE SERVICES.

WE NEED TO FOCUS ON FOUR MAJOR

POLICY AREAS.

FIRST, WE WILL CONTINUE TO

COMBAT THE OPIATE EPIDEMIC WITH

THE URGENCY WE WOULD ANY OTHER

HEALTH CRISIS.

SECOND, WE'RE GOING TO

REVITALIZE OUR APPROACH TO

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT.

THIRD, WE MUST TRANSFORM OUR

EDUCATION SYSTEM.

FINALLY, WE HAVE TO BUILD

SUSTAINABLE BUDGETS THAT END ABE

US TO ACHIEVE THESE GOALS.

I'LL ESTABLISH A DIRECTOR OF

DRUG ABUSE PREVENTION AND AN

OPIOID COORDINATION COUNCIL, AND

THIS YEAR, WE'LL CONVENE A STATE

CONVENTION ON DRUG ABUSE

PREVENTION.

WE MUST FOCUS ON CREATING MORE

ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY FOR ALL

VERMONTERS.

MY ADMINISTRATION WILL WORK TO

SIGNIFICANTLY RESHAPE OUR

APPROACH TO ECONOMIC

DEVELOPMENT, TITLE MORE DIRECTLY

TO OUR WORKFORCE EXPANSION

EFFORTS.

I WILL PRESENT THE DETAILS OF

THIS EFFORT IN THE COMING DAYS.

IT WILL BE A SIGNIFICANT

REALIGNMENT OF OUR ECONOMIC

DEVELOPMENT TOOLS.

THERE IS NO BETTER WAY TO GROW

OUR ECONOMY AND CREATE MORE

OPPORTUNITY THAN THROUGH OUR

SCHOOLS.

WE SPEND $1.6 BILLION ANNUALLY

ON K-12 EDUCATION.

ABOUT $19,000 PER STUDENT, WHICH

IS ONE OF THE HIGHEST IN THE

COUNTRY.

HOWEVER, WE'RE NOT YET AN

EDUCATION DESTINATION FOR YOUNG

FAMILIES.

IF WE WANT A SYSTEM THAT DRAWS

PEOPLE TO VERMONT, WE CAN'T BE

PARALYZED BY FEAR OF CHANGE, AND

WE HAVE BEEN.

WE WILL UPHOLD OUR OBLIGATIONS,

BUT WE WILL NOT FILL THIS GAP

BUY RAISING TAXES AND FEES.

VERMONTERS DO NOT --

VERMONTERS DO NOT HAVE THE

CAPACITY TO PAY MORE.

INSTEAD, MY ADMINISTRATION WILL

ESTABLISH MORE SUSTAINABLE

BUDGETING POLICIES WHICH ADDRESS

FUNDAMENTAL COST DRIVERS ACROSS

STATE GOVERNMENT.

WE WILL MODERNIZE AND RETHINK

GOVERNMENT TO FIND EFFICIENCIES

AND BUDGET MORE STRATEGICALLY,

AND WE WILL MAKE NECESSARY

INVESTMENTS TO GROW OUR

WORKFORCE AND OUR ECONOMY.

WE CANNOT CONTINUE PASSING

BUDGETS THAT GROW FASTER THAN

THE ECONOMY OR WAGES OF WORKING

VERMONTERS.

I THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS

INCREDIBLE PRIVILEGE AND I LOOK

FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU IN

THE MONTHS AHEAD.

THANK YOU VERY MUCH.

>> Darren: KEITH McGILVERY

TALKED TO POLITICAL SCIENTIST

ERIC DAVIS ABOUT THE NEW

GOVERNOR'S MESSAGE TO

VERMONTERS.

>> YOU HAVE BEEN FOLLOWING

VERMONT POLITICS FOR QUITE SOME

TIME AND YOU WATCH THE ADDRESS

TODAY AND HAD A FEW TAKEAWAYS.

FIRST YOU TALK ABOUT HIS

APPROACH TO ECONOMICS AND WHAT

HE HAD TO SAY THERE.

>> YES, THE GOVERNOR PUT THE

CHALLENGES, THE ECONOMIC VERMONT

FACES IN THE CONTEXT OF THE

DEMOGRAPHIC CHALLENGES THE STATE

FACES.

THERE'S BEEN A SUBSTANTIAL

DECLINE IN THE WORKING AGE

POPULATION, WHICH HE DEFINED AS

25 TO 45-YEAR-OLD, OVER THE LAST

TWO DECADES.

THE GOVERNOR'S ARGUMENT IS IF WE

WANT THE VERMONT ECONOMY TO

GROW, IF WE WANT THE RESOURCES

TO STAY EVEN TO SUPPORT NEW

PROGRAMS AND WANT TO DO IT

WITHOUT HAVING TO RAISE TAXES OR

FEES, THE WAY TO DO THAT IS BY

INCREASING THE NUMBERS OF

WORKING AGE PEOPLE IN VERMONT,

WHICH MEANS MORE JOBS, MORE

POPULATION, AND MORE HOUSING,

AND ALL OF THOSE ARE CHALLENGES

AND THE GOVERNOR ADDRESSED THEM

BRIEFLY IN HIS REMARKS THIS

AFTERNOON AND HE'LL HAVE MORE TO

SAY IN ALL THESE SUBJECTS IN HIS

BUDGET ADDRESS LATER MT. NO.

>> SO THOSE EXACT QUESTIONS WERE

QUESTIONS WE ASKED ON CHANNEL 3

YEARS AGO WHEN RANDY BROCK AND

GOVERNOR SHUMLIN DEBATED.

CAN PHIL SCOTT MOVE THE NEEDLE

ON THIS IN WAYS THAT OTHERS HAVE

NOT BEEN ABLE TO?

>> HE MIGHT BE.

FIRST OF ALL, THE TRENDS ARE

GOING ON LONG ENOUGH NOW THAT I

DON'T THINK ANYBODY CAN SAY

THEY'RE SHORT-TERM THINGS.

THEY'RE DEEP-SEATED TRENDS IN

VERMONT.

VERMONT IS ONE OF THE OLDEST

STATES IN THE COUNTRY.

WE HAVE A PROBLEM OF YOUNG

PEOPLE LEAVING THE STATE, AND I

THINK A GREATER RECOGNITION THAT

THIS IS AN ISSUE.

WHAT I DID FIND INTERESTING IN

THE GOVERNOR'S REMARKS THIS

AFTERNOON, THOUGH, IS IN

ADDITION TO TALKING JUST ABOUT

POPULATION AND JOBS, HE ALSO

TALKED ABOUT HOUSING AND NOTED

THAT HOUSING BOTH FOR WORKERS

AND YOUNG PROFESSIONALS IS

INCREASINGLY A CHALLENGE IN

VERMONT.

ONE OF THE THINGS THE

ADMINISTRATION AND THE

LEGISLATURE NEED TO FIGURE OUT

IS HOW TO INCREASE THE AMOUNT OF

AVAILABLE AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING

IN VERMONT WITHOUT PERCEIVING --

WITHOUT DAMAGING THE PERCEIVED

STRENGTHS OF THE VERMONT BRAND,

WHICH ARE A LOT OF OPEN SPACES,

VISTAS, GREEN SPACES IN THE

WINTER, SNOW- -- IN THE SUMMER,

SNOW-COVERED SPACES IN THE

WINTER AND THAT'S GOING TO BE A

CHALLENGE.

SO THAT'S A BIG AGENDA ITEM AND

IT'S NOT SOMETHING THAT CAN BE

DONE IN JUST TWO YEARS.

IT'S GOING TO REQUIRE LONGER

TIME THAN THAT.

>> ANOTHER BULLET THAT REALLY

STRUCK YOU WAS THE TALK ABOUT

EDUCATION IN HIS SPEECH, BOTH

K-12 AND HIGHER ED.

>> I THINK PHIL SCOTT WOULD VERY

MUCH LIKE TO BE A REFORMER WHEN

IT COMES TO EDUCATION IN

VERMONT, AND THAT'S NOT JUST

K-12.

HE WAS TALKING EDUCATION TODAY

AS SOMETHING THAT BEGINS WITH

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION AND

ENDS WITH EITHER HIGHER

EDUCATION IN THE FORMAL SENSE OR

EVEN WORKFORCE TRAINING AND

DEVELOPMENT.

AND ONE OF HIS ARGUMENTS WAS

THAT VERMONT SPENDS A LOT OF

MONEY ON K-12 EDUCATION, ONE OF

THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS PER PUPIL IN

THE COUNTRY, BUT WE SPEND

RELATIVELY LITTLE ON EARLY

CHILDHOOD EDUCATION AND POST

SECONDARY EDUCATION, AND AGAIN

THE GOVERNOR ALLUDED TO

PROPOSALS THAT WILL BE COMING

LATER ON THAT MIGHT TRY TO SHIFT

SOME OF THE RESOURCES WITHIN

THIS BROADER EDUCATION SECTOR,

BUT WHAT I FOUND IN THE REMARKS

THIS AFTERNOON AND IT'S

SOMETHING THAT I THINK IS VERY,

VERY IMPORTANT, IS LOOKING AT

EDUCATION NOT JUST AS WHAT

HAPPENS WITH THE 5-YEAR-OLDS TO

THE 18-YEAR-OLDS, BUT FROM THE

2-YEAR-OLDS TO THE PEOPLE IN

THEIR 20s AND EARLY 30s, AND

LOOK AT EDUCATION HOLISTICALLY.

LOOK AT EARLY CHILDHOOD, K-12,

HIGHER EDUCATION, WORKFORCE

DEVELOPMENT AND TRAINING, ALL AS

PART OF A CONTINUUM.

AND THAT'S GOING TO REQUIRE SOME

WORK ACROSS SILO LINES, ACROSS

TRADITIONAL INSTITUTIONAL AND

ADMINISTRATIVE BOUNDARIES IN THE

STATE WORKFORCE, BUT IF THE

GOVERNOR IS SOMEONE REALLY

COMMITTED TO A REFORM APPROACH

IN THIS WAY, AGAIN, HE CAN DO A

LOT BY PROVIDING THAT SORT OF

LEADERSHIP FROM THE TOP.

>> I KNOW YOU SPENT A CAREER IN

HIGHER ED AND CERTAINLY

MIDDLEBURY A PRIVATE

INSTITUTION, BUT I TOURED

VERMONT'S STATE COLLEGES AND

UNIVERSITIES AS EDUCATION

REPORTER, AND OVER AND OVER AND

OVER AGAIN, THE COLLEGE

PRESIDENTS TOLD ME WE'RE NOT

GETTING THE SUPPORT WE NEED.

SCOTT SAYS HE CAN MAKE PROGRESS

HERE.

DO YOU THINK HE'LL DO IT?

>> IT'S GOING TO REQUIRE REDOING

THINGS BUDGETARILY AND ALSO TO

TRY TO GET MORE VERMONT STUDENTS

WHO GO OUT OF STATE TO COLLEGES

AND UNIVERSITIES ELSEWHERE TO

STAY HERE IN VERMONT.

I MEAN, VERMONT LOSES A LOT OF

STUDENTS TO THE PUBLIC

INSTITUTIONS IN NEIGHBORING

STATES.

UNH, UMASS, UCONN.

THERE'S A LARGE NUMBER OF

VERMONT STUDENTS AT ALL THOSE

INSTITUTIONS AND ONE OF THE

CHALLENGES, I KNOW THE

PRESIDENTS ARE VERY MUCH

THINKING IN THESE WAYS, IS TO

INCREASE THE NUMBER OF VERMONT

STUDENTS AT VERMONT

INSTITUTIONS.

I KNOW THE PRESIDENT OF UVM AND

IN THE STATE COLLEGES ARE

THINKING ABOUT IT ALSO.

>> PHIL SCOTT SEEMED TO PICK UP

THE MANTLE THIS AFTERNOON IN

GOVERNOR SHUMLIN'S WAR ON

VERMONT'S OPIATE CRISIS.

>> I THINK WE'LL SEE RESPONSE TO

THE ABUSE EPIDEMIC, A

CONTINUATION AND ENHANCEMENT OF

MANY OF THE INITIATIVES BEGAN IN

THE LAST FEW YEARS.

MANY OF THE PEOPLE WHO WERE

INVOLVED IN THOSE INITIATIVES IN

THE SHUMLIN ADMINISTRATION WILL

BE STAYING ON IN THE SCOTT

ADMINISTRATION, PERHAPS IN A

DIFFERENT JOB, BUT THERE IS A

BASE OF EXPERTISE THERE TO BEGIN

WITH.

THE NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL, P.J.

DONOVAN, IS VERY INTERESTED IN

WORKING ON THIS ISSUE AND DOING

WHAT HE CAN FROM THE LAW

ENFORCEMENT SIDE OF THINGS.

SO I THINK WHAT WE'RE GOING TO

BE SEEING IN TERMS OF THE OPIOID

ISSUE IS A CONTINUATION AND

ENHANCEMENT OF WHAT'S ALREADY

BEEN DONE.

AND A RECOGNITION THAT THIS IS A

CONTINUING PROBLEM IN THE STATE

AND IT'S NOT SOMETHING THAT IS

GOING TO BE SOLVED WITHIN THE

TIME OF ONE ADMINISTRATION.

>> WE TALKED ABOUT AFFORDABLE

HOUSING, WE'VE TALKED ABOUT

EDUCATION.

NOW OPIATES.

YET, PHIL SCOTT SAYS HE WANTS TO

HOLD THE LINE WHEN IT COMES TO

SPENDING AND FOLKS AT HOME MAY

SAY TO THEMSELVES, HOW DO YOU DO

BOTH?

>> THAT'S A BIG CHAEVENLG AND I

THINK ONE -- BIG CHALLENGE AND

ONE OF THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES

HE'S GOING TO FACE.

PART OF IT WILL DEPEND ON HOW

THE NATIONAL ECONOMY RESPOND

STOP WHATEVER INITIATIVES

PRESIDENT TRUMP AND THE

REPUBLICAN CONGRESS MIGHT COME

UP WITH OVER THE NEXT YEAR OR

SO.

THE FINANCIAL MARKETS THINK

GROWTH WILL BE A LITTLE BIT MORE

THAN IT MIGHT HAVE BEEN BEFORE

THE ELECTION, BUT ALSO INTEREST

RATES AND INFLATION MIGHT BE

MORE THAN BEFORE THE ELECTION,

SO HOW ALL THOSE THINGS TRICKLE

DOWN, SO TO SPEAK, FROM

WASHINGTON TO VERMONT AND AFFECT

THE AMOUNT OF MONEY THE STATE

CAN RAISE THROUGH VARIOUS TAXES

AND FEES, THE JOB SITUATION IN

VERMONT, THE BUSINESS CLIMATE IN

VERMONT, THAT'S A LOT OF

UNCERTAINTY AND THE GOVERNOR

ALLUDED TO THAT.

AGAIN, HE SAID ONE OF THE THINGS

HE WANTED TO DO WAS LOOK AT

DIFFERENT WAYS OF DOING

BUDGETING AND HE TALKED IN THE

FAST ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL ARE

TRYING LOOK AT THE BUDGET IN A

MULTI-YEAR FRAMEWORK RATHER THAN

ONE YEAR AT A TIME AND THERE MAY

BE OTHER INITIATIVES HE COMES UP

WITH TOO, BUT BALANCING THE

DEMAND FOR PROGRAMS AGAINST WHAT

HE SAYS IS THE LIMITED CAPACITY

OF VERMONT AS CURRENTLY

CONSTITUTED TO SUPPORT

ADDITIONAL TAXES AND FEES IS

GOING TO BE ONE OF HIS BIGGEST

CHALLENGES AND HE'S SPEAKING

BEFORE A LEGISLATURE WHERE OF

THE 180 LAWMAKERS BEFORE HIM,

ROUGHLY 110 OR SO ARE DEMOCRATS

AND ANOTHER HALF DOZEN OR SO

PROGRESSIVES WHO MAY NOT LOOK AT

THE BUDGET AND TAX AND SPENDING

ISSUES IN THE EXACT SAME WAY

THAT THE GOVERNOR DOES.

>> CERTAINLY SOME INTERESTING

INSIGHT THERE.

GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT'S ENTIRE

ADDRESS IS ON OUR WEBSITE AT

WCAX.COM.

WE APPRECIATE YOU BEING HERE.

>> MY PLEASURE.

CAPTIONING PROVIDED BY

