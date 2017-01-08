UVM swim team returns home, speaks out about shooting

Members of a University of Vermont swim team who were caught up in a deadly airport shooting in Florida are back in Vermont.

A crowd of friends, family -- and even pets -- gathered to welcome back the UVM Women's Swim Team to campus on Sunday afternoon. It was a tearful return for many, after the group got stuck Friday in the Fort Lauderdale International Airport during a fatal shooting.

Team Captain Ali McClure says the incident has affected each team member differently. "Myself--I don't think it's really hit me yet to be honest, but trying to just be the best that the other captains and I can do to be there for our team members," McClure said.

When a gunman attacked the airport--killing 5 people--the team was in a different terminal waiting for their flight. Head coach Gerry Cournoyer says it wasn't until concern spread about a possible second shooter that chaos broke out. "There was a group of people that came running up -- down from security yelling, 'Get down! Get down! Get down!' At that point in time, all the people in that area must have been -- about 4 or 5 hundred people--were all kind of running and diving behind things," Cournoyer said.

The team made it out safely, but three were injured. One team member suffered from a broken foot during the evacuation and was sent to the hospital. "The people in terminal 2 that really experienced the shooting, and what was going on--what they have to deal with--is a lot more than what we have to deal with," Cournoyer said.

McClure says she was thankful to have her teammates there through the incident. She's confident the team will now be stronger than ever before. "This is definitely the hardest and most trying thing we've gone through as a team, and just the way our team reacted and the way we were able to deal with it, and as a team come together for everyone and be there, I think this event is gonna make us the strongest team I've ever been a part of," she said.

The team plans to head back to the water on Tuesday to resume their usual training. The group says they want to make sure not to let the event prevent them from getting back to what they love.