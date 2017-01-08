Former Vt cop's heroic role in Fla. shooting

One of the heroic law enforcement officers seen in national news photos from the Fort Lauderdale shooting is from Vermont.

The officer is Daniel Gowans. He's originally from Montpelier, and got his first job in law enforcement at the Burlington Police Department. His father, Robert Gowans, is the Montpelier Fire Chief, who tells WCAX that his son responded to the terminal where the shooting took place.

"They were helping get people out of the area, and there was at that time concerns of a second shooter. They got people out. They were just getting people to as many safe areas as they could," Robert Gowans said.

Gowans says his son has been with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department for almost nine years. He was relieved to learn that he was uninjured while responding to the shooting.