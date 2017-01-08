Quantcast

Former Vt cop's heroic role in Fla. shooting - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Former Vt cop's heroic role in Fla. shooting

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

One of the heroic law enforcement officers seen in national news photos from the Fort Lauderdale shooting is from Vermont.

The officer is Daniel Gowans. He's originally from Montpelier, and got his first job in law enforcement at the Burlington Police Department. His father, Robert Gowans, is the Montpelier Fire Chief, who tells WCAX that his son responded to the terminal where the shooting took place. 

"They were helping get people out of the area, and there was at that time concerns of a second shooter. They got people out. They were just getting people to as many safe areas as they could," Robert Gowans said.

Gowans says his son has been with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department for almost nine years. He was relieved to learn that he was uninjured while responding to the shooting. 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.