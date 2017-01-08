West Lebanon man killed in Nashua accident

A West Lebanon man was killed on a New Hampshire turnpike Sunday morning.

Police say 44-year-old Bao Ming Chen had slowed down for a traffic incident on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua when he was rear-ended. He then got out of his car and was struck by another vehicle. Chen was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The police have identified the driver who struck Chen as George Roeschlaub of Hudson. The driver of the first car that rear-ended Chen has been identified as Samantha Cote of Merrimack. She was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Nashu police initially said seven vehicles were involved in the crash.