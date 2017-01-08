Top 3 on 3 for January 8th

At number three, UVM hockey hosted Northeastern Saturday. The Huskies with a shorthanded chance to take the lead, but Stefanos Lekkas with the stone cold robbery of Adam Gaudette. He'd finish with 12 saves as the Cats won 4-3.



At number two, high school hoops from Thursday, and Calvin Carter was feeling it for Enosburg. The senior guard led the Hornets to a big win over Hazen by knocking down shots from all over the floor. Enosburg remains unbeaten on the year.



And at number one, UVM men's hoops hosted Harvard Monday and Darren Payen took Crimson freshman Seth Towns to school. Payen with the monster swat for the Cats in the second half. Payen led UVM with 21 points off the bench in the win, and he takes the number one spot in this weeks Top 3 on 3.