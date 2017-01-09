Fat Bikes; a spin on a summertime sports

Summertime sports often take a backseat in the cold winter months, but not if you like to bike.

"Everybody likes to ride a bike, everybody likes to ride a bike. But in the winter that's hard to do unless you have a commuter bike with studs on it or something like that," said Tag Carpenter, a manager at Catamount Outdoor Center in Williston. But hold on, no need for that. Have you ever seen fat bikes? A joy ride taking you through the snowy trails of Vermont, thanks to four inch wide snow tires fit for a bicycle.

"Downhill is scary on any bike," Carpenter said. "These tires are safer and much grippier." Carpenter says the massive two-wheelers rolled into Catamount Outdoor Center four years ago. He says they give Vermonters an opportunity to get outside and stay in shape, including new riders.

Father of three, Hams Buehler, says it's the perfect solution to get the kids out of the house for at least an hour while finding something he enjoys as well. Or if you aren't going to kick around the woods, maybe a teeter totter?

Leaving tracks this winter, while getting lost in the season.