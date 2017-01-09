Quantcast

Registering to vote could be getting easier for New Yorkers

ALBANY, N.Y. -

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a proposal on voting registration.

The proposal includes early voting, automatic registration through motor vehicle services and same-day registration on election days. Cuomo claims the proposals would modernize the state's election system.

