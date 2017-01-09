Quantcast

Top NY lawmakers skipping Cuomo's State of the State

ALBANY, N.Y. -

The Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Republican Senate Leader John Flanagan and Democratic Senate Minority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins have no plans to attend one of the six addresses by the Democratic governor next week.

Many lawmakers blame Cuomo for killing a proposed legislative pay increase, the first in 18 years. Governor Cuomo has his first address today in New York City.

