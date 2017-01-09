Quantcast

Studies show groups are taking good care of state parks across New York

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

According to a recent Parks and Trails New York report non-profit organizations supporting state park sites raised 9 million dollars in 20-15. It also claims groups have donated 10-thousand volunteer hours throughout that year.

