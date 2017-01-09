Quantcast

Man rescued after falling through ice in North Ferrisburgh - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Man rescued after falling through ice in North Ferrisburgh

Posted: Updated:
NORTH FERRISBURGH, Vt. -

Authorities are calling one Vermonter a hero after a daring rescue to save a man who fell through one inch thick ice near the South end of Town Farm Bay in North Ferrisburgh. 

Vermont Game wardens say 74-year-old Daniel Doyle was out ice fishing over the weekend when he fell through.Officials say nearby resident, 51 year-old Russell Mace saw what was happening and took an aluminum boat out to the man. They say he was able to pull Doyle in. Charlotte rescue crews eventually assisted in the retrieval.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.