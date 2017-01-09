Man rescued after falling through ice in North Ferrisburgh

Authorities are calling one Vermonter a hero after a daring rescue to save a man who fell through one inch thick ice near the South end of Town Farm Bay in North Ferrisburgh.

Vermont Game wardens say 74-year-old Daniel Doyle was out ice fishing over the weekend when he fell through.Officials say nearby resident, 51 year-old Russell Mace saw what was happening and took an aluminum boat out to the man. They say he was able to pull Doyle in. Charlotte rescue crews eventually assisted in the retrieval.