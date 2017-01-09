Vermont Department of Health discusses chemical exposure

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont agency will hold a public presentation to address health concerns in the wake of an industrial chemical exposure.

The state Department of Health has announced it will host a meeting for residents possibly affected by the chemical PFOA on Jan. 26. The Bennington Banner reports health officials will discuss blood test results and possible negative health consequences.

State officials say contaminated water supplies were identified last spring near the former site of a company called Chemfab in North Bennington, Vermont. Water contamination was also found in New York state near other industrial sites.

PFOA, or perfluorooctanoic acid, is used in products containing Teflon. The compound has been detected in low levels of most Americans. High exposure is suspected to increase the risk of cancer.

