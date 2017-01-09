Legislative committee to ponder state marijuana laws

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont lawmaker says the House Judiciary Committee is likely to consider the further decriminalization of marijuana - or even its legalization - in the current session.

Democratic Rep. Maxine Grad, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, says the decriminalization of marijuana has been working well in Vermont.

Grad, of Moretown, tells the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus she's uncomfortable with current law that makes possessing one type of marijuana a civil violation while possession of another type remains a criminal offense.

Last year, the Senate passed legislation that would have created a legal, regulated marijuana market in Vermont, but the measure was easily defeated in the House.

New Republican Gov. Phil Scott has said he is in no hurry to legalize marijuana.

