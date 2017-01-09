Minnesota woman charged with child sexual assault

A Minnesota woman is facing sex assault charges after police say she came to Vermont to have sex with a 14-year-old boy.

Bennington Police say the boy's mom found 21-year-old Rosa Maria Pastrana and her son in a car parked on a side road, after being concerned that her son was having an online relationship with a woman.

Police say the teen told them he and Pastrana had had sex multiple times in her hotel room.