Quantcast

Minnesota woman charged with child sexual assault - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Minnesota woman charged with child sexual assault

Posted: Updated:
BENNINGTON, Vt. -

A Minnesota woman is facing sex assault charges after police say she came to Vermont to have sex with a 14-year-old boy.

Bennington Police say the boy's mom found 21-year-old Rosa Maria Pastrana and her son in a car parked on a side road, after being concerned that her son was having an online relationship with a woman.

Police say the teen told them he and Pastrana had had sex multiple times in her hotel room.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.