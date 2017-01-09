Quantcast

Lebanon PD investigate narcotics theft

LEBANON, N.H. -

A Vermont man is charged with robbing a New Hampshire woman as he looked for drugs.

Lebanon Police say on Thursday night they were called to the home on Trues Brook Road for a report of a robbery, and a suspect stealing narcotics.

They say 23-year-old Jonathan Stebenne hit the victim in the home as she tried to get her medications back from him.

The Hartland man is out on bail facing charges.

