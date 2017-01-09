UVM Study indicates racial bias in policing

While recent studies have examined racial bias in policing for the Burlington Police and the Vermont State Police, a new University of Vermont study is the most comprehensive to date.

Police officers from many different departments gathered Monday to hear the results of a first-of-its-kind study by UVM. The topic-- racial disparities statewide in traffic stops. It follows up on a 2014 law requiring police departments to collect race data on traffic stops.

"The conclusions are that at the state level that we find racial disparities in a number of important post-stop outcomes," said UVM economist Stephanie Seguino, the author of the study.

The study looks at 29 departments across Vermont. It found that at the state level, black and Hispanic drivers were searched three to four times more often than white drivers, and were stopped more often. Despite the lower search rates, white and Asian drivers were more likely to be caught with serious contraband.Seguino says these results mirror national statistics.

"I think that is really the story, that it doesn't differ, that our disparities are very similar-- and actually greater in some cases-- then other parts of the country," Seguino said.

And almost all of the agencies in the study exhibit disparities in traffic policing to one degree or another when it comes to black drivers, pointing out that the policing problem is widespread.

"What I took away from this process is number one, we have some work to do, but what Professor Seguino said-- which is the most important take away-- is we need data in order to establish a benchmark in order to measure progress," said Attorney General T.J. Donovan, D-Vermont.

Long-time human rights advocate Robert Appel says it's important for police agencies to all be on board to enact change.

"Command staff is really on board, you see a number of municipal chiefs here today. You also see a number of municipal chiefs not here today. The challenge is to spread the word to those who have not yet come on board, and I think events like this, where it is collaborative, not confrontational, is the way to go," he said.

Capt. Ingrid Jonas, the Director of Fair and Impartial Policing for the Vermont State Police, says looking at one year of data doesn't tell the whole story.

"The public needs to understand that this is a little more complicated than it looks. Most importantly, we care deeply about the issues. We understand the importance of fair and impartial policing and we are doing not just data collection, but several efforts to ensure our members are fair and impartial in their policing activities," Jonas said.

The report also recommends better collection of data to make it easier to track discretionary traffic stops and efforts to prevent bias.

