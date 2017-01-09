2nd McAllister rape trial set to begin this week

A criminal trial is set to begin this week for a former Vermont state senator accused of sexual assault.

Norm McAllister is accused of raping a woman who worked and lived on his farm in Franklin. He's also charged with prostituting her out, and requiring her to have sex with him to cover unpaid rent. The allegations initially came forward at the end of the 2015 legislative session, and led to McAllister's suspension from the Senate last year.

Prosecutors dropped a similar set of charges relating to a different alleged victim in June. The trial is expected to last three days and is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

