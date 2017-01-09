Quantcast

NH police investigate suspicious Alstead death

ALSTEAD, N.H. -

Police in New Hampshire are investigating what they're calling a "suspicious death."

State Police are releasing very few details about the case right now, but they told WCAX that they were called to March Hill Road in Alstead for an accidental shooting at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday night. Authorities say it's still an active investigation, but that there is no danger to the public.

More information is expected when autopsy results are complete Monday afternoon.

