Low-interest loan program started for Coos snowmobile clubs

COLEBROOK, N.H. (AP) - A low-interest loan program has been created for snow machine clubs in New Hampshire's northernmost county following last winter, which saw little snow and a big drop in snow machine registrations.

The Caledonian Record reports the state and the Coos Economic Development Corp. started the program. Snowfall has been good so far this season and there haven't been any applications yet. Mike Scala, the corporation's executive director, says it's more of a safety net than an actual finance option.

Scala said after the lack of snow last winter, clubs saw a loss in registration revenue and trail grooming reimbursements from the state, which they depend on for their operational expenses.

The county partnered with the New Hampshire Bureau of Trails and the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority, which is providing at least $50,000 in funds.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.