'Day of Denial' protests call attention to Trump nominees

Activists around the country are calling Monday a "Day of Denial," and urging people to contact their U.S. Senators, and ask them to vote against Donald Trump's cabinet nominees who don't believe in climate change.

In Burlington marchers met at Senator Bernie Sanders' office first, and then headed to Senator Leahy's office to urge him to vote against the nominations as well.

Across the country activists are holding similar demonstrations, urging U.S. Senators to "vote for science," and stop appointments of so-called unqualified people. They oppose Rex Tillerson, the Secretary of State nominee; Scott Pruitt, the EPA nominee; Ryan Zinke, Dept. of the Interior nominee; and Rick Perry, Department of Energy nominee. The activists argue it is science versus the fossil fuel industry.

"The concern is that many of them have spent their lives fighting against even having these agencies exist, so to have them be in charge of them, in charge of their work, in charge of their mission and mandate that they are to fulfill doesn't make any sense at all," said Keri Ellis with 350 Vermont.

The march is scheduled to continue until 1 p.m. Monday. The organizations include 350VT and others hoping to get the message out on climate change.



