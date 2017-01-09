Gov. Scott lays out 'more palatable' vision for solar

Governor Phil Scott Monday showcased his vision of solar energy in Vermont.

Sun-Common unveiled its new Solar-Canopy at the Hunger Mountain Co-op in Montpelier. The timber frame solar structure is a first for the state. They say that one bay can power two two electric cars, or the average home, for the day.

Governor Scott says it minimizes its environmental impact and blends with the state's historic look to make it aesthetically pleasing. "I see a future where many of our rooftops are made of solar panels as well as maybe envelopes of buildings, so I think we will see a difference in the future that makes it that much more palatable," Scott said.

Scott says renewable energy technology also generates jobs, which he says fits his administration's economic development goals.

SunCommon says that the four car port cost $60,000 to build and should pay for itself in ten years.