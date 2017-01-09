Quantcast

Barre homeless shelter expanding hours on cold days - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Barre homeless shelter expanding hours on cold days

Posted: Updated:
File File
BARRE, Vt. -

Extended hours at Central Vermont's only homeless shelter because of the cold temperatures.

The Good Samaritan Haven in Barre is getting permission to let people in during the day when temperatures dip below 20 degrees, or if it's less than 32 degrees with snowfall in the forecast. 

For the past three decades shelter hours have been from 6:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. The Barre City Development Review Board has also created an exception for state observed holidays between November 1 and March 31st. 

"A lot lot of our guests do have somewhere to be, but for those who are disabled, those who literally have no where to go, it's just amazing that we are allowed to let them inside now. It's the right thing to do, and now we are allowed to do it," said Good Samaritan's Brooke Jenkins.

The board also agreed to allow shelter staff to provide on-site case management services between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. year-round.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.