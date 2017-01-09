Barre homeless shelter expanding hours on cold days

Extended hours at Central Vermont's only homeless shelter because of the cold temperatures.

The Good Samaritan Haven in Barre is getting permission to let people in during the day when temperatures dip below 20 degrees, or if it's less than 32 degrees with snowfall in the forecast.

For the past three decades shelter hours have been from 6:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. The Barre City Development Review Board has also created an exception for state observed holidays between November 1 and March 31st.

"A lot lot of our guests do have somewhere to be, but for those who are disabled, those who literally have no where to go, it's just amazing that we are allowed to let them inside now. It's the right thing to do, and now we are allowed to do it," said Good Samaritan's Brooke Jenkins.

The board also agreed to allow shelter staff to provide on-site case management services between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. year-round.