NH senators visit Planned Parenthood, seek to protect funding

EXETER, N.H. (AP) - Democratic U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan say they will stand up to protect funding for Planned Parenthood and they are urging others in New Hampshire to do the same.

The senators visited a Planned Parenthood clinic in Exeter on Monday to discuss efforts by Republican leaders in Congress to strip federal funding for the health care organization. House Speaker Paul Ryan says cutting off taxpayer money to Planned Parenthood will be part of upcoming legislation to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law.

While New Hampshire's congressional delegation opposes that move, Shaheen and Hassan urged women to reach out to friends in other states and to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who as an executive councilor voted both to cut off and restore state funding for Planned Parenthood.

