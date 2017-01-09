Suspicious package prompts lock down of Federal Building

The Federal Building in downtown Burlington is back open, but the investigation into a suspicious powder has only begun.

WCAX learned from investigators that the white powder was found inside an envelope sent to the federal court.

Around noon Monday Burlington police closed down the building on Elmwood Avenue while investigators with the Postal Service went to test the substance to see if it was safe.

Witnesses inside the building told us they were told to shelter in place for hours because of an "environmental threat".

Federal officials say initial tests showed the powder is safe, but they've taken it to the hazmat lab to figure out what exactly it is.

They say so far there is no specific threat.

"These are designed to slow the system down and do just this. Close the courthouse," said Adam Stein, U.S. Marshals Service senior inspector.

The Federal Building was reopened around 3 p.m. and the investigation into where the envelope came from and why it was sent has been handed over to the U.S. Postal Inspector.

This is the second time in less than a week that the federal building has been closed. It was shut down last Friday as well for a suspicious package.

Investigators say they don't believe that there is any connection between the two incidents.