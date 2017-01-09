Vt. local radio personality celebrates 50 years on air

He's a radioman who has been entertaining the Green Mountains for five decades and he's still on the same station.

"From the News Talk 620 WVMT 24-hour news center, our top stories..."

Behind the microphone...

"8:05, Good morning, I'm Ernie Farrar with WVMT News."

Comes a well-recognized voice that has established this Colchester AM radio station, WVMT.

Although his early wakeup time has changed over the years...

"Sometimes it's 1:30, sometimes it's quarter of 2," said Farrar.

And so has the programming...

"When I first started, he was playing country music," said Farrar.

His personality and passion have stayed the same.

"It's just a day at the office, you know? Really. 50 years," said Farrar.

Farrar started at WVMT at just 23-years-old. He says when he got hired, he wasn't sure he'd be there for more than a year.

"Currently in Burlington we have 3 degrees, weather coming right up," said Farrar.

But five decades later, the now 73-year-old still says the same call letters every day, "Burlington and Plattsburgh's number one News Talk 620 WVMT, its 8:00."

On the air, listeners love him.

"People would call in and say, 'can you play that record that Ernie's playing,'" said Farrar.

Off the air, his colleagues can't say enough.

"Amazing. Amazing guy. I worked with him, we did all kinds of things, sports car racing, Golden Gloves boxing," said Mike Seguin, Farrar's former co-worker.

Farrar drives from St. Albans to the Colchester studios early each weekday. The road leading to the station is even named after him, a sign of his dedication.

Over his half-century tenure, Farrar has never once called in sick.

"I've always said if you can get your feet on the floor, you can get the butt out the door," said Farrar.

An attitude that's evident to Farrar's boss who used to be one of his interns.

"He's an institution. There's no other way to explain it. He's part of the legacy of this radio station," said Paul S. Goldman, WVMT-AM owner.

Farrar co-hosts the morning drive with partners Charlie and Lisa.

Charlie: It's chemistry. You can't explain it, you just can't. We just click.

And he says he's not ready to retire just yet.

"So, right here at WVMT for a couple more years anyway," said Farrar.