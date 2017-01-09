Study: Weekend exercise is better than none at all

Many people say they just cant find the time to exercise during the week because they are too busy with work or family. Now new research shows packing in the physical activity on just the weekends is still beneficial.

Georgia Kopani is a teacher with a busy schedule and finding time to hit the gym isn't easy. So the 38 year-old crams her workouts into just two days. "It's difficult. Because you know, after a long day you just want to go and sit down and rest and empty your mind," she said.

Guidelines recommend 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week, ideally spread out. But a new study suggests jamming your exercise into just 1 to 2 days can also be beneficial for so-called weekend warriors like Kopani. The research shows reduced risk of death from all causes including cardiovascular disease and cancer. "That was about a 30-percent lower risk of death compared to inactive individuals," said Dr. Hannah Arem, an Assistant Professor at George Washington University.

The study looked at fitness surveys on nearly 64,000 people in the U.K. over a decade. And more is better -- researchers found people who exercised three or more times a week had additional health benefits. "People may want to consider health outcomes other than just mortality or death, such as diabetes, or mental health, depression, sleep, hypertension," Arem said.

Kopani says she feels great when she gets to the gym. "My confidence is better. I feel better, healthier," she said.

And she's working with a trainer now to try to stay on track.