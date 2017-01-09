New Vermont governor to seek new Supreme Court nominees

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he wants to start the nomination process again to choose the next justice of the state Supreme Court.

Scott, a Republican, said Monday he hadn't even looked at the list of six names sent to Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin last month as possible replacements for outgoing Supreme Court Justice John Dooley.

In his waning days as governor, Shumlin sought to name a replacement for Dooley, arguing the seat became vacant after Dooley announced his retirement in September even though he wouldn't leave until April.

Two Republican lawmakers asked the Supreme Court to block Shumlin from appointing Dooley's replacement. Last week, the day before Shumlin left office, the court agreed.

Vermont Public Radio reports Scott says he'd like to process to begin again from scratch.

