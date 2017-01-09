Officers say man led them on 14-mile snowmobile chase

MILLSFIELD, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say a man led conservation officers on a 14-mile snowmobile chase before being ticketed for speeding in northern New Hampshire.
Conservation Officer Eric Fluette says 55-year-old Scott Brooks, of Littleton, was traveling at 68 mph in a 45-mph zone in Millsfield on Saturday. Officers tried to initiate a stop, but Brooks accelerated and led them on a pursuit. Brooks eventually stopped at an intersection.
Brooks was charged with a misdemeanor for failing to stop for a conservation officer and with violations of unreasonable speed and operating to endanger. A listed phone number for Brooks rang unanswered Monday.
A man following Brooks, 52-year-old Clay Chace, of Monroe, was stopped before the pursuit. He received a speeding summons and was charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing a conservation officer.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News
Quick Links
WCAX-TV
PO Box 4508
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.