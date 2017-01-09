Officers say man led them on 14-mile snowmobile chase

MILLSFIELD, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say a man led conservation officers on a 14-mile snowmobile chase before being ticketed for speeding in northern New Hampshire.

Conservation Officer Eric Fluette says 55-year-old Scott Brooks, of Littleton, was traveling at 68 mph in a 45-mph zone in Millsfield on Saturday. Officers tried to initiate a stop, but Brooks accelerated and led them on a pursuit. Brooks eventually stopped at an intersection.

Brooks was charged with a misdemeanor for failing to stop for a conservation officer and with violations of unreasonable speed and operating to endanger. A listed phone number for Brooks rang unanswered Monday.

A man following Brooks, 52-year-old Clay Chace, of Monroe, was stopped before the pursuit. He received a speeding summons and was charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing a conservation officer.

