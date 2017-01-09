Rutland technical school closes after significant water damage

There was no school Monday or Tuesday for about 250 kids in Rutland County.

Superintendent Mary Moran says a problem with a heating and ventilation unit in the ceiling at the Stafford Technical Center caused some significant water damage. It was centered in the wing housing Digital Arts, Heath Careers and Cosmetology, but the whole school was closed Monday while crews work to clean up the mess. Teachers will be back Tuesday, but classes won't resume until Wednesday.

Moran says insurance is expected to cover the repairs.