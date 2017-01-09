Cuomo plans to help middle class in State of the State address

Governor Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, is touring the state this week delivering his state of the state address at multiple stops.

Free college tuition, enhanced cyber security and a reduction in greenhouse gases are a few of Cuomo's goals for New York this year. On Monday, as he addressed a crowd in New York City for his first regional state of the state for 2017, he introduced a plan to help middle class residents.

"This year I propose we provide additional relief with a Middle Class Child Care Tax Credit. The average cost to send a child to day care is $25,000. This year we will double the credit to help reduce child care costs to more than 200,000 hardworking New York families," said Cuomo.

New York currently offers a Child and Dependent Care tax credit. Under the new enhanced tax credit, families making around $50,000 a year would see their credit increase by over $80. Families making around $100,000 annually would receive over $200 more. In addition to addressing the costs of child care, Cuomo addressed a need for equal pay.

"We will advance women's rights and equal pay by adopting salary history blind hiring practices and requiring all state contractors to report employees' gender and pay," said Cuomo.

Under this new law, state entities would be prohibited from asking prospective employees about their wage history. And in another proposal, Cuomo aims to bring more voters to the polls by allowing residents to vote early and automatically register at the DMV.

"We will improve our democratic processes and propose early voting and automatic voter registration because we should do everything we can do actually get people to vote," said Cuomo.

Cuomo plans to make four more stops in the next two days on his regional state of the state tour. He will finish up Wednesday in Syracuse.