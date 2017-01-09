State archive unseals classified Douglas documents

More than 100,000 classified documents from the highest level of state government are now public. Six years after he left office, more than 25-percent of the documents saved by Gov. Jim Douglas' team remained under lock and key. Monday that changed, though the release may not be fully explored for decades.

Forty-eight boxes, each with about 2,500-hundred pages became public Monday. They detail former Gov. Jim Douglas's daily briefings, schedule, and staff opinions on bills from his time in office. "This will be the first time the public sees those," said Vermont State Archivist Tanya Marshall.

The release didn't exactly draw a crowd. Only a few journalists came to inspect the records, looking for a tidbit that could be newsworthy six to 14 years after it happened. "You never know when you'll get a kernel of interesting information," said Chris Graff, a former Vermont AP Bureau Chief. "Reporters will read them today. Over time, historians will read them." Boxes largely come off the shelves for research, for books, court-cases, or accountability.

"My very first month here was November 2003, when we had what we called the 'Dean Divers,' Marshall said. The heaviest use comes on the rare occasion a Vermont leader looks to lead the nation. In 2004, half of Gov. Howard Dean's records remained sealed, likely creating more journalistic content than had the documents been open. "The mere fact that he sealed 144 boxes was a story all by itself. It didn't matter what was in the boxes," Graff said.

For the administrations that followed the Douglas era, there won't be nearly as many boxes. That's because rather than storing the documents here on a shelf, they'll be on hard-drive space in the cloud. Gov. Douglas saved 180 boxes, and three gigabytes of documents. Freshly-retired Gov. Peter Shumlin will use only three boxes, but a full terrabyte -- more than one-thousand gigabytes -- to save his records. Prior to the 1990's the state's voluminous collection does not include many of the day-to-day details. "They went to dumps. It was incredible the amount of history that has been lost," Graff said.

These days all those documents get dumped to the public. Gov. Peter Shumlin's secret stash will come out in 2023.