Fire destroys barn in East Montpelier

It was a close call in East Montpelier where fire destroyed a barn.

All the animals got out safely, but the damage to the barn is extensive. Firefighters managed to stop the flames from jumping to the home on the property, but not before some siding was singed.

"Good response from all the neighboring departments, set up a quick water supply and we were able to contain the fire to the barn, no animals were lost. We are doing overhaul work now, it will be about another hour or two or we will have to pull the hay out, pull everything else out and do the extensive overhaul," said Deputy Chief Larry Brown, East Montpelier Fire department.

Five departments in all responded to the scene. Crews believe an electrical problem, possibly with a heater, could have been a factor in the fire.