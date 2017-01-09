Police: Suspicious NH death ruled homicide

There are new details in a suspicious death investigation in New Hampshire.

State police say Saturday night, they found 57-year-old Robert Wesley dead in his home on March Hill Road in Alstead.

They say he was killed from a single gunshot wound to the head and that it is a homicide.

They say the investigation is active, but they do not believe there is any risk to the public.

Related Story:

NH police investigate suspicious Alstead death