Quantcast

Police: Suspicious NH death ruled homicide - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police: Suspicious NH death ruled homicide

Posted: Updated:
ALSTEAD, N.H. -

There are new details in a suspicious death investigation in New Hampshire.

State police say Saturday night, they found 57-year-old Robert Wesley dead in his home on March Hill Road in Alstead.

They say he was killed from a single gunshot wound to the head and that it is a homicide.

They say the investigation is active, but they do not believe there is any risk to the public.

Related Story:

NH police investigate suspicious Alstead death

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.